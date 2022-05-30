Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 272 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $161.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

