Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.
SDY stock opened at $127.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day moving average is $126.36.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
