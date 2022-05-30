Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Shares of BX stock opened at $121.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.39 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 1,094,388 shares valued at $66,464,520. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

