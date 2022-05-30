Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Up 45.8% in May

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the April 30th total of 5,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 69,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.29. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

