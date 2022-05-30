Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPCAY. HSBC upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Cathay Pacific Airways (Get Rating)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.