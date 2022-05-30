CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTGLY stock remained flat at $$6.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 41,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

