CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $459.12 Million

Analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) will report $459.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $464.30 million. CDK Global reported sales of $420.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

CDK traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.46. 62,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,418. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $54.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,262,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,491,000 after acquiring an additional 433,745 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in CDK Global by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,233,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CDK Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

