Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLS. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Celestica stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.14. Celestica has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 30.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Celestica by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 104,411 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 73.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,567 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celestica (CLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.