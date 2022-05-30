Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.77

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.77 and last traded at C$29.53, with a volume of 466451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CSFB increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.97.

The stock has a market cap of C$58.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total transaction of C$1,550,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$987,891.48. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total transaction of C$8,234,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,237,829.97. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,944,325.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

