CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $11.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

CF Industries stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.72. The company had a trading volume of 189,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $5,291,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,078 shares of company stock worth $8,427,654 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

