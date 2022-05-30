Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 2.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.05% of Charter Communications worth $63,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $689.78.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
