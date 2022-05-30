Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Short Interest Update

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the April 30th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 62,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $645,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,125,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,444,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 27,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $287,470.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,060,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,799,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,012,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,367. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

