Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $178.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,687 shares of company stock valued at $91,923,002. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.