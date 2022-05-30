CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIX. CIBC dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE CIX traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 291,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,111. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$13.90 and a 1-year high of C$30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.34.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$633.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.