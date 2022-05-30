Cito Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cito Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.43. 373,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,685,988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.