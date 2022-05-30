Cito Capital Group LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.0% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,333,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,740,301. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.10. 262,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

