City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.32. City reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for City.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $147,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of City by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of City by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of City by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of City by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of City stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,613. City has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.