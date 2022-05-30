Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,813 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 665,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,096,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,233,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.28. The company had a trading volume of 400,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,960,347. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.35. The stock has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,687 shares of company stock worth $91,923,002. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

