Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,848,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,759,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 370,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,196,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

