Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $3.63 on Monday, reaching $107.67. 8,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,588. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $96.76 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.09.

