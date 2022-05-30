Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 158,087 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 505,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.32.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

