CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading Up 26.8%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) was up 26.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 791,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 563,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$149.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.84.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.