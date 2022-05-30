Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,200.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.65) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

CCHGY traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

