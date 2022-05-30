Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cognex by 42.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $1,848,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 47.4% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Cognex by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

