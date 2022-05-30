Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.20. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last three months.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

