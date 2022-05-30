Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Up 44.6% in May

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.63. 6,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $104.35 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.12%.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.