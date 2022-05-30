Columbia Asset Management Has $113,000 Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Coty were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COTY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Coty by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,398,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after buying an additional 1,121,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

