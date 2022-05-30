Columbia Asset Management Has $297,000 Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.71. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

