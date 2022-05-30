Columbia Asset Management Has $473,000 Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.6% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

MSGE stock opened at $67.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

