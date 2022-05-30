Columbia Asset Management Lowers Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTM opened at $57.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. Research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

