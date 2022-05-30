Columbia Asset Management Purchases Shares of 1,900 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 14,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average is $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

