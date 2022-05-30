Commerce Bank Purchases 30,785 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.15% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $66,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 170,861 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after buying an additional 42,339 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,039 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.00. 107,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $282.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.66. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $296.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.05.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,077,547. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

