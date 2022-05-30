Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.89% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $89,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after acquiring an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,750,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,978,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.50. 260,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,587. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $105.39 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

