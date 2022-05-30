Commerce Bank Sells 10,239 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.23% of Nasdaq worth $81,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.64. 25,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.25.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

