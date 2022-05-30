Commerce Bank Sells 960 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $102,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,736 shares of company stock valued at $76,036,551. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $90.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,255.98. 108,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,890. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,494.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2,686.42.
Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
