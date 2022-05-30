Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.02) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.86) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,600.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

