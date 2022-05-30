ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 355,316 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $177,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $114.60 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,103 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,364. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

