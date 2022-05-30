Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.19.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.31 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,368.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

