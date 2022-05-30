Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Contango Ore during the fourth quarter worth $2,757,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the fourth quarter worth $2,779,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the fourth quarter worth $7,106,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTGO stock traded up $22.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.07. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $148.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.97. Contango Ore has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

