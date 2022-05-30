Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires 116,829 Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Motorsport Games worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGM. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after buying an additional 75,095 shares during the period. 13.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSGM. Noble Financial downgraded Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark cut Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorsport Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

MSGM stock remained flat at $$0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,999. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 216.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

