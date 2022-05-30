Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires 1,660,819 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660,819 shares during the quarter. DHT makes up approximately 2.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHT traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 175,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -32.00%.

DHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

