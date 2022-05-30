Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires 399,850 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 399,850 shares during the period. Conn’s accounts for about 3.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 3.91% of Conn’s worth $27,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 389.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 37.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 19.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conn's alerts:

NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $13.53. 39,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,950. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $321.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Conn’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.