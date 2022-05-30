Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,864,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $4,875,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Doximity by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,449,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after buying an additional 184,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Doximity by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 56,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.39. 59,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,086. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

