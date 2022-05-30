Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Grows Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,184 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYPS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,310. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.14 million, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of -1.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.89 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $123,107.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 191,400 shares of company stock worth $912,539 in the last three months.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

