Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New $4.82 Million Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,956,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,592,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,581,000.
Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,947. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.
Fluence Energy Profile (Get Rating)
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.