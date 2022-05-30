Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New $4.82 Million Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,956,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,592,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,581,000.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,947. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

