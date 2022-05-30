Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 136,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cohu by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,652 shares of company stock valued at $238,177. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohu stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.54. 14,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,466. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

