Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 901,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,058,000. Harsco comprises approximately 1.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Harsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,232,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 1,233.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,604 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Harsco by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,668,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 778,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harsco by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of HSC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. 33,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,512. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

