Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 252,539 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 252,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,705,000. Molson Coors Beverage comprises about 1.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Molson Coors Beverage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 600.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 387,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after buying an additional 156,762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,135,000 after buying an additional 79,135 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 66,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

