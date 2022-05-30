Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Down 36.1% in May

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at $175,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at $296,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

