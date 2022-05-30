Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 5,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 4,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,103,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,312.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $90.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,246.33. The stock had a trading volume of 120,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,051. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,485.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,679.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.